Cancelled First Night Virginia means quiet New Year’s Eve for Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Normally on New Year’s Eve people pack the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville, ready to ring in the new year. This year, the annual First Night Virginia celebration is cancelled, and businesses, especially restaurants, are feeling the brunt of it.
“All of us really rely on the tourist season, the big events and when we’re lacking that, you know, we’re definitely going to see a dip in the numbers this year,” said Ashley Neilson, a manager at Citizen Burger Bar.
The cancellation, paired with a curfew at midnight and a halt on alcohol sales at 10 p.m., means fewer feet on the street and fewer customers in seats. Neilson, however, is looking on the bright side.
“It’s nice that the curfew is until midnight because then it’s not the sadness of having to do a cheers 15 minutes early and then getting everybody out the door by midnight,” Neilson said.
But for Vita Nova Pizza & Pasta Bar, a staple on the Downtown Mall for more than 25 years, the impacts of COVID-19 this holiday is devastating.
“This is the worst year I can remember. Not only in this place, but the worst in the restaurant business I’ve been in for years,” said Giovanni Sestito, Vita Nova’s owner.
Sestito said even though last New Year’s was relatively slow, this year has been more than a challenge.
“Challenging is when you have the chance, but here, we have 70% solid, from the beginning of the pandemic to December, a 70% drop in sales,” Sestito said.
Managers and owners said, maybe, 2021 will be a light at the end of the tunnel.
“It’s kinda just keeping everything tight, making sure that we are taking care of our staff and our community and doing safe practices. And hopefully, if we can all work together, by April, we might see normal business,” Neilson said.
They’re encouraging customers to come downtown and continue to shop local, even with the cancellations of big events like First Night Virginia.
“Come to the mall and spend, spend, and spend!” Sestito said.
