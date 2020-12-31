Breaking down fireworks laws ahead of New Year celebrations

According to Staunton’s city code, “It shall be unlawful for any person to set off, release or discharge within the city any torpedo, firecracker, skyrocket, or other substance or object, of whatever form or construction, that contains any explosive or inflammable compound or substance, and is intended or commonly known as fireworks and which explodes, rises into the air or travels laterally, or fires projectiles into the air; and no person shall within the city sell any such articles without a permit.”