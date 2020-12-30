VSP investigating fatal crash in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Rockingham County.
According to VSP, the crash happened along Route 738, near Route 743, around 11:45 p.m. Monday, December 28. A 1999 Acura Integra was going south on Rt. 738 when it failed to maneuver a curve, ran off the left side of the road, and collided with a tree.
The driver, 19-year-old Bryce W. Miller of Bridgewater, died at the scene of the crash.
The Virginia State Police says Miller was not wearing a seat belt and that speed is being considered a factor in the crash.
