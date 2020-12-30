Va. Dept. of Fire Programs cautions against mishandling dry ice used to ship, store COVID-19 vaccines

“We’re noticing a number of groups who are coming into contact with dry ice with the mass distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, who may not be aware of the risks that dry ice may impose,” says VDFP Executive Director Michael Reilly in the release. “For example, dry ice at room temperature could ‘off-gas’ a high level of CO2 in a confined space. This is a hazard. First responders who are trained in hazardous materials response are aware of the proper handling, storage, and disposal of dry ice.”