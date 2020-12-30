UVA women’s basketball postpones game with #2 Louisville due to COVID-19 issues

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s basketball team was scheduled to face #2 Louisville on Sunday, but that game has been postponed, due to COVID-19 issues in the Cavaliers’ program.
UVA is following the protocols outlined by the ACC Medical Advisory Group following a positive test, with subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing.
The team must quarantine for at least ten days, and have no more positive tests, before getting back on the court.
It’s been eleven days (Dec. 19) since the Wahoos first put basketball activities on “Pause,” which forced them to postpone a game at Virginia Tech.
Virginia has not played since December 13th.
UVA’s next scheduled game is set for January 7th at Syracuse.
