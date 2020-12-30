No. 23 UVA men’s basketball beats Notre Dame 66-57 in ACC opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The #23 Virginia men’s basketball team defeated Notre Dame 66-57 in its ACC opener on Wednesday night in South Bend, IN.
The Cavaliers never trailed against the Fighting Irish, and they led by as many as 11 points.
Kihei Clark scored 19 points, dished out five assists, and did not turn the ball over.
Sam Hauser added 13 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists.
Jay Huff scored made 7-of-9 shots from the field, and scored 15 points.
UVA has won thirteen-consecutive ACC openers, including 12 in a row under head coach Tony Bennett.
Virginia (5-2, 1-0 ACC) will be back in action on Saturday at home against #24 Virginia Tech.
