Morning chills, seasonal afternoon

Clouds & rain on the horizon

By David Rogers | December 30, 2020 at 7:45 AM EST - Updated December 30 at 7:45 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is drifting east. A southwest wind will boost temperatures to normal levels Today. Meanwhile we are tracking a cold front that is heading east. Clouds increase Tonight. Showers are expected to develop Thursday. Steadier rain is on tap for New years Day. 1″-1.5″ is possible. Skies will clear as temperatures warm into the 60s Saturday. Additional showers return Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: mid 40s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, not as cold, Low: upper 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy , showers, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s

Friday: cloudy, rain, High: low 40s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday, Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: low 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

