Morning chills, seasonal afternoon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is drifting east. A southwest wind will boost temperatures to normal levels Today. Meanwhile we are tracking a cold front that is heading east. Clouds increase Tonight. Showers are expected to develop Thursday. Steadier rain is on tap for New years Day. 1″-1.5″ is possible. Skies will clear as temperatures warm into the 60s Saturday. Additional showers return Sunday. Have a great and safe day !