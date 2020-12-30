Morning chills, seasonal afternoon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is drifting east. A southwest wind will boost temperatures to normal levels Today. Meanwhile we are tracking a cold front that is heading east. Clouds increase Tonight. Showers are expected to develop Thursday. Steadier rain is on tap for New years Day. 1″-1.5″ is possible. Skies will clear as temperatures warm into the 60s Saturday. Additional showers return Sunday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: mid 40s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, not as cold, Low: upper 30s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy , showers, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s
Friday: cloudy, rain, High: low 40s...Low: low 40s
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s
Sunday, Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: low 30s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
