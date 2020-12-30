Few Showers New Year’s Eve. Cold Rain for the Start of the New Year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A complex and slow moving storm system will impact us for the late week, bringing the return of rain to close out the year and start the new.
Mostly cloudy, a little milder with a few showers Thursday, mainly during the afternoon and evening, as a cold front pushes to our south. This front will chill temperatures down into the colder 30s Friday. A steadier and cold rain returns for Friday - New Year’s Day. Currently, rain amounts approaching or exceeding 1″expected. Temperatures on Friday stuck in the mid to upper 30s. Some areas like the Blue Ridge Mountains and in parts the Shenandoah Valley and possibly Central Virginia may see some sleet or a little freezing rain to start the day, otherwise a cold rain. Temperatures will start to rise late Friday night into Saturday morning, ahead of the next front. Behind the storm, Saturday temperatures much warmer in the upper 50s to low 60s. At this time, more rain is expected to return and cooler temperatures for Sunday.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, not as cold. Lows 35-40.
Thursday - New Year’s Eve: Mostly cloudy, showers. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows mid to upper 30s.
Friday - New Year’s Day: Cold rain. Areas of freezing rain. Temperatures mid to upper 30s, rising late Friday night.
Saturday: Early shower. Partly sunny and warmer. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows upper 30s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers, cooler. Highs upper 40s to around 50. Lows low to mid 30s.
Monday: Sun and clouds. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows upper 20s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 50s. Lows around 30.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 50s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.