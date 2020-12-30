Few Showers New Year’s Eve. Cold Rain for the Start of the New Year

Mostly cloudy, a little milder with a few showers Thursday, mainly during the afternoon and evening, as a cold front pushes to our south. This front will chill temperatures down into the colder 30s Friday. A steadier and cold rain returns for Friday - New Year’s Day. Currently, rain amounts approaching or exceeding 1″expected. Temperatures on Friday stuck in the mid to upper 30s. Some areas like the Blue Ridge Mountains and in parts the Shenandoah Valley and possibly Central Virginia may see some sleet or a little freezing rain to start the day, otherwise a cold rain. Temperatures will start to rise late Friday night into Saturday morning, ahead of the next front. Behind the storm, Saturday temperatures much warmer in the upper 50s to low 60s. At this time, more rain is expected to return and cooler temperatures for Sunday.