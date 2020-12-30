Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is drifting east. A southwest wind will allow temperatures to rise into the 50s by Thursday. Take the umbrella tomorrow, showers are expected by the afternoon. Rain and freezing rain will move across the area Friday. 1″-1.5″ of rain is possible. The system will move out by Saturday. Sunny and 60s are on tap for the start of the Weekend. Another weak system could bring a few showers early Sunday. Our weather will begin to improve early next week with sunshine and above normal temperatures. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: mid 40s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, not as cold, Low: upper 30s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s
Friday: Rain & freezing rain, High: low 40s...Low: low 40s
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, early shower, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: low 30s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.