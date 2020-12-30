Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is drifting east. A southwest wind will allow temperatures to rise into the 50s by Thursday. Take the umbrella tomorrow, showers are expected by the afternoon. Rain and freezing rain will move across the area Friday. 1″-1.5″ of rain is possible. The system will move out by Saturday. Sunny and 60s are on tap for the start of the Weekend. Another weak system could bring a few showers early Sunday. Our weather will begin to improve early next week with sunshine and above normal temperatures. Have a great and safe day !