Charlottesville restaurants prepare for adapted New Year’s Eve

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - New Year’s Eve is usually a night for large gatherings and late nights out - but not so much this year.
Tonic, a months-old Charlottesville bar and restaurant, is among many eateries preparing for the unusual celebration.
Manager Matthew Norwood says that take-out has been popular, and they are lucky enough to have an outdoor patio, which still occupies a few tables next to heating lamps.
He says the memories and experiences created at restaurants have had to change, but there’s an element of joy that can still be provided.
“Regard and thanks for my customers goes a long way for me to just keep my head up in all of this,” he said. “It goes both ways. If we’re taking care of each other in that sort of way then it just makes a restaurant feel like a home and not a business.”
Current Virginia law says the sale of alcohol is prohibited after 10 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.