Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport experiencing uptick in travelers

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Despite COVID-19 cases increasing in the greater-Charlottesville area and across the country, many people are still hopping on flights and traveling.
“I’m visiting my daughter and her husband and our two grandkids,” Chris Tento said.
Tento travelled from Oregon to visit family in Charlottesville for the holidays.
“We just can’t live without them, we have to be there. It’s very important,” Tento said. “The last time, the plane was jammed coming up here. The airport in Charlotte was filled with people when we were there. There’s been a lot of people. It seems pretty busy.”
Tento is part of millions traveling during this time of year. The Transportation Security Administration reports that more than one million people went through airport security checkpoints across the country Tuesday, December 29, for the fourth consecutive day.
“We have seen an uptick in passenger traffic throughout in and out of our airport,” Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport Marketing Specialist Stewart Key said.
Key says between 600 and 800 passengers are flying in and out in a day.
“I feel like people always want to be with family. Whether it’s traveling to get there, driving, flying they want to make sure that they can do that and this year was no different. We definitely saw an uptick in people trying to get where they need to go,” Key said.
Seeing loved ones, even during a health crisis, is no question for passengers like Braden Bean of Harrisonburg. “I’m going to visit my girlfriend in Marquette. I need to meet her family and this is pretty much the only time of year that we would be able to do that,” Bean said.
Ruth Reyes has to head back to Texas. She says this is her first time flying. “Everyone that has told me who has flown during the whole COVID thing says they have felt pretty safe,” Reyes said.
With more people from all over expected to come through the terminal, Key says the airport is stepping up to make sure everyone has a safe time traveling.
“As for the airport, we clean before and after each flight. Our terminal service crew is doing an amazing job making the airport sparkle because it’s so clean,” Key said.
If you do plan on traveling, Key advises people to check with your airline to see what COVID-19 measures they have in place.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.