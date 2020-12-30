Bounce Play-n-Create asking for community support

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The coronavirus pandemic is still taking it’s toll on small businesses. Now, the owner of Bounce Play-n-Create is asking for the community’s support.
A gofundme has been created with the hopes of raising $20,000 for the business.
Due to pandemic restrictions, Bounce has had to cut back on birthday parties which make up most of the revenue.
“We’re a local business, and we know that the heart of our business is our customers and we rely on them and they’ve always been great to us and we’re reaching out to them for even more now and we’re hoping they’ll help support us through this time,” owner Steve Belcher said.
Funds from the crowdsourcing site will go towards paying rent and employees.
