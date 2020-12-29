Work begins on brick memorial walk at Nelson Memorial Library

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -Work got underway Tuesday, December 29, on a brick memorial walkway outside of the Nelson Memorial Library in Lovingston.
Windridge Landscaping and Hardscaping is donating its services towards the project.
With a donation of $50 or more, you can get a brick in memory of a loved one or with a personalized message. Proceeds go to the library, helping it to purchase books, equipment, and computers.
The brick memorial walk is just one way the library has worked to raise over $500,000 for expansion projects
“Support from our community and our citizens was so overwhelming. They absolutely love the new library and they were so willing to help in any way that they could, so through their generosity we met our goal,” Nelson Memorial Library Branch Specialist Yulita Ellis said.
Ellis says there are a still about 40 bricks left to be purchased by the public if they wish to be part of the memorial walkway. The deadline to order is December 31.
The personalized bricks will come in sometime in the next few months, and will replace the plain red bricks being put in Tuesday.
The project should be complete with the personalized bricks by the spring.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.