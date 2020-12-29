23 Virginia prepares to face Notre Dame in ACC opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s basketball team will play its first ACC game of the season on Wednesday, as the 23rd ranked Cavaliers travel to face Notre Dame in South Bend.
UVA dropped seven spots in the latest AP Poll, after the 23 point loss against Gonzaga over the weekend.
The Wahoos offense played well in that game, scoring 75 points.
The last time they scored that many in a regulation game, and lost, was 2013.
The defense was unable to slow down the Zags.
Gonzaga shot 60.3 percent from the field, which is the best shooting percentage by a team against the Cavaliers under head coach Tony Bennett.
The 98 points are the second-most allowed by UVA under Bennett, and the most since 2010.
The Cavaliers’ coach says improvement will have to be made on the defensive end in conference play.
“Defense is so much about your heart and your mind,” says Bennett. “Yes, there’s know-how, and there’s feel, to an extent, but you have to decide as a collective group, we’re gonna fight, die trying, so to speak, on possessions. It’s gonna matter that much.”
UVA is 11-0 in ACC openers under Tony Bennett.
Virginia and Notre Dame tip-off on Wednesday at six o’clock in South Bend.
