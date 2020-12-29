Veritas Vineyard and Winery offering igloos this winter

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Veritas Vineyard and Winery in Afton, has found a creative way to keep people warm this winter.
The winery and vineyard has rolled out igloos for groups of people to rent for two hours at a time. It includes contactless table service, a fire pit, as well as the igloo with a picnic table on the inside.
George Hodson, the CEO of the winery says this was just another way to help people feel comfortable while at the winery.
“2020 is coming to an end but what we’ve tried to do is roll with it the whole way and this is another way that we, as a winery, and the rest of business owners in the area are doing our best to roll with the punches and provide a great opportunity to enjoy what we have to offer,” Hodson said.
Reservations can be made on the winery’s website. The igloos are expected to be around all winter.
