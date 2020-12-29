VDOT: School Bus Rd. realignment project starts Jan. 4

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is alerting folks about an upcoming project at School Bus Road (Route 767) and Davis Highway (Route 22/208) in Louisa County.
VDOT says the existing configuration consists of two adjacent stop controlled T-intersections with no turn lanes on Davis Hwy.
Contractor Chemung Contracting Corp. of Mitchells is slated to start relocating School Bus Rd. to align with Chalk Level Road across Davis Hwy. Monday, January 4. Crews will also be making safety improvements at the intersection, including adding turn lanes and paved shoulders.
Drivers should be alert for crews and construction vehicles near the travel lanes. As the project progresses, folks should also expect lane shifts and flagging operations on weekdays.
The Virginia Department of Transportation says the safety improvement project is set to be completed by December 15, and cost about $2.6 million.
For more information about the project, visit the project page on VDOT’s website: https://www.virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/school_bus_road.asp.
