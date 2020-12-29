TJHD increasing COVID-19 testing capacity

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Many people are trying to find a COVID-19 test these days, and now the Thomas Jefferson Health District (TJHD) is trying to help by expanding capacity at sites next month.
“We’ve seen a really big increase in the demand for testing around the holidays. We saw this after Thanksgiving, and we expect to see this and are already seeing it today post-Christmas,” TJHD Spokesperson Kathryn Goodman said. “We wanted to increase testing capacity for everyone in the community.”
TJHD’s coronavirus testing sites have been in high demand, that’s why Goodman says more had to be done. The health department is now partnering with the National Guard for its January testing sites, which will allow for 200 people to be tested at each event as opposed to just 100.
“I think the testing sites will have a big turnout. Two-hundred tests allows for more individuals who are exposed or are symptomatic to get easy access to testing where it’s free, and we don’t bill insurance,” Goodman said.
With New Years Eve right around the corner, Goodman is asking the public to not let their guard down just yet: “We realize that there are some individuals who may have gathered with others on Thanksgiving or Christmas and they’re fine, but that doesn’t guarantee you’ll be OK for New Year’s Eve. We still want people to be extra cautious,” she said.
If you were exposed to someone with COVID-19, Goodman advises that you wait and quarantine before running to get a test.
“If you were exposed or saw individuals who you think had COVID-19, the recommendation is to wait five to seven days to get a test so that your results are more accurate,” the spokesperson said.
You can find all of the latest Information regarding TJHD’s January COVID-19 testing events on the health department’s website: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/thomas-jefferson/covid-19-testing-sites/
