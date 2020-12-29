CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A weak cold front advanced across our area over night, causing our wind to take more of a northerly flow. Sunshine will be on tap through Wednesday. Meanwhile, a strong cold front is working its way east. Clouds will begin to thicken Wednesday. Light showers will develop later Thursday, with steadier rain Friday. Conditions will improve Saturday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny & seasonal, High: mid 40s
Tonight: “Cuddle Alert”, partly cloudy, Low: mid 20s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 30s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers develop, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 30s
Friday: Cloudy w/ rain, High: low 50s...Low: mid 40s
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 30s
Sunday: Mix of clouds & sun, showers, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
