Sister of man shot by police enters Virginia governor’s race

Sister of man shot by police enters Virginia governor’s race
Princess Blanding, sister of Marcus-David Peters, speaks to protesters outside the Stuart C. Siegel Center on the first day of the 2020 General Assembly special session. (Source: Andrew Ringle |Capital News Service)
By Associated Press | December 29, 2020 at 2:13 PM EST - Updated December 29 at 2:31 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The sister of a Black man killed by Richmond police in 2018 has announced her candidacy for next year’s Virginia gubernatorial race.

Princess Blanding is the sister of Marcus-David Peters. He was a 24 year-old high school biology teacher who was fatally shot by a Richmond police officer while experiencing a mental health crisis.

Blanding said Tuesday that she is running under the banner of the newly formed Liberation Party.

Blanding said her platform is “to build a diverse, inclusive, and liberated Virginia for all.”

Since her brother’s death, Blanding has become an activist on police reform and social justice issues.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.