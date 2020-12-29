Nice winter day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is delivering a beautiful day. Sunny and seasonal conditions will be with us through Wednesday. Clouds will move in Thursday with showers developing later. Steadier rain will occur Friday. 1″-1.5″ is possible as we track a cold front. Skies will clear Saturday, as temperatures warm into the 60s. Meanwhile, we’ll keep our eye on a disturbance that may bring an early shower Sunday. Have a great and safe day !