Nice winter day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is delivering a beautiful day. Sunny and seasonal conditions will be with us through Wednesday. Clouds will move in Thursday with showers developing later. Steadier rain will occur Friday. 1″-1.5″ is possible as we track a cold front. Skies will clear Saturday, as temperatures warm into the 60s. Meanwhile, we’ll keep our eye on a disturbance that may bring an early shower Sunday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny & nice, High: low 40s
Tonight: “Cuddle Alert”, partly cloudy & cold, Low: mid 20s
Wednesday: Partly sunny & breezy, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 30s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers develop, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 30s
Friday: Cloudy with rain, High: low 50s...Low: mid 40s
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 30s
Sunday: Mix of clouds & sun, early shower, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.