Dry, Breezy Wednesday. Rain for the Late Week and Into the New Year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cold night, a dry, chilly Wednesday, but a wet late week is ahead for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Sun and clouds with highs in the seasonable 40s Wednesday. A complex and slow moving storm system will impact us for the late week, bringing the return of rain to close out the year and start the new.
Some showers Thursday, as a cold front pushes to our south. A steadier rain and colder temperatures for Friday - New Year’s Day. Currently, rain amounts of 1″-1.5″ expected. Temperatures on Friday in the upper 30s to low 40s, for areas in the Shenandoah Valley some sleet or a little freezing rain is possible to start the day, otherwise a cold rain. Temperatures will start to warm by Friday night into Saturday morning, ahead of the next front. Behind the storm, Saturday temperatures milder in the upper 50s to low 60s. At this time, we could see more showers return and cooler temperatures for Sunday.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, cold. Lows low to mid 20s.
Wednesday: Sun and clouds, breezy. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows upper 30s.
Thursday - New Year’s Eve: Mostly cloudy, showers. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows mid to upper 30s.
Friday - New Year’s Day: Cold rain. Temperatures upper 30s to low 40s, rising Friday night.
Saturday: Early shower. Partly sunny and warmer. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows upper 30s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers, cooler. Highs upper 40s to around 50. Lows low to mid 30s.
Monday: Sun and clouds. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows upper 20s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.
