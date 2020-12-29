Dry, Breezy Wednesday. Rain for the Late Week and Into the New Year

Some showers Thursday, as a cold front pushes to our south. A steadier rain and colder temperatures for Friday - New Year’s Day. Currently, rain amounts of 1″-1.5″ expected. Temperatures on Friday in the upper 30s to low 40s, for areas in the Shenandoah Valley some sleet or a little freezing rain is possible to start the day, otherwise a cold rain. Temperatures will start to warm by Friday night into Saturday morning, ahead of the next front. Behind the storm, Saturday temperatures milder in the upper 50s to low 60s. At this time, we could see more showers return and cooler temperatures for Sunday.