Bryce Perkins potentially headed to Rams’ active roster

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Former Virginia Football star Bryce Perkins could be added to an NFL roster for the first time in his career this week.
Perkins has been on the Rams practice squad all season, after signing with the team as a rookie free agent.
But starting QB Jared Goff is out with a broken thumb, and Perkins could be elevated to backup, behind John Wolford.
Los Angeles also signed free agent quarterback Blake Bortles on Tuesday.
In just two seasons at UVA, Perkins set the school record for total offense, with 7,910 yards.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.