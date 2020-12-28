Virginia Men’s Basketball Team slides down AP Top 25 rankings

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Men’s Basketball Team slid down seven spots in the AP Top 25 rankings Monday following their weekend loss to top-ranked Gonzaga.
The Bulldogs are still No. 1 after blitzing the ‘Hoos 98-75 Saturday. It was the most lopsided win over a ranked team for Gonzaga during the Mark Few era.
Virginia was ranked No. 16 heading into the game. The Cavaliers now stand at No. 23, followed by Virginia Tech at No. 24.
Baylor, Kansas, Villanova, and Houston round out the top 5. The full rankings as provided by the Associated Press are below:
(AP) - The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 27, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
Record Pts Prv
1. Gonzaga (62) 7-0 1598 1
2. Baylor (2) 6-0 1537 2
3. Kansas 8-1 1458 3
4. Villanova 8-1 1370 5
5. Houston 7-0 1313 6
6. Wisconsin 8-1 1249 9
7. Tennessee 6-0 1217 8
8. Texas 7-1 1109 10
9. West Virginia 7-2 1080 7
10. Iowa 7-2 1008 4
11. Creighton 7-2 926 13
12. Missouri 6-0 888 14
13. Texas Tech 7-2 821 15
14. Rutgers 6-1 659 11
15. Illinois 7-3 650 18
16. Michigan 7-0 582 19
17. Michigan St. 6-2 431 12
18. Florida St. 5-1 377 21
19. Northwestern 6-1 350 -
20. Duke 3-2 290 20
21. Oregon 6-1 252 25
21. Minnesota 8-1 252 -
23. Virginia 4-2 238 16
24. Virginia Tech 7-1 230 24
25. Ohio St. 7-2 216 23
