Virginia Men’s Basketball Team slides down AP Top 25 rankings
By Amanda Williams and Associated Press | December 28, 2020 at 6:40 PM EST - Updated December 28 at 6:43 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Men’s Basketball Team slid down seven spots in the AP Top 25 rankings Monday following their weekend loss to top-ranked Gonzaga.

The Bulldogs are still No. 1 after blitzing the ‘Hoos 98-75 Saturday. It was the most lopsided win over a ranked team for Gonzaga during the Mark Few era.

Virginia was ranked No. 16 heading into the game. The Cavaliers now stand at No. 23, followed by Virginia Tech at No. 24.

Baylor, Kansas, Villanova, and Houston round out the top 5. The full rankings as provided by the Associated Press are below:

(AP) - The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 27, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv

1. Gonzaga (62) 7-0 1598 1

2. Baylor (2) 6-0 1537 2

3. Kansas 8-1 1458 3

4. Villanova 8-1 1370 5

5. Houston 7-0 1313 6

6. Wisconsin 8-1 1249 9

7. Tennessee 6-0 1217 8

8. Texas 7-1 1109 10

9. West Virginia 7-2 1080 7

10. Iowa 7-2 1008 4

11. Creighton 7-2 926 13

12. Missouri 6-0 888 14

13. Texas Tech 7-2 821 15

14. Rutgers 6-1 659 11

15. Illinois 7-3 650 18

16. Michigan 7-0 582 19

17. Michigan St. 6-2 431 12

18. Florida St. 5-1 377 21

19. Northwestern 6-1 350 -

20. Duke 3-2 290 20

21. Oregon 6-1 252 25

21. Minnesota 8-1 252 -

23. Virginia 4-2 238 16

24. Virginia Tech 7-1 230 24

25. Ohio St. 7-2 216 23

