Sunny & nice

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure now to our southeast, is providing a southerly flow. Temperatures will warm into the 50s Today. We are tracking a weak cold front to our west, The front is expected to make a dry passage, however, temperatures will return to more seasonal levels. Meanwhile, a developing system in the southwest will move across the nation, delivering a late week soaker. 1″-2″ of rain will be possible Thursday and Friday. Conditions will improve Saturday and Sunday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly to mostly sunny, 7 breezy, High: low 50s
Tonight: Partly cloudy, & cold, Low: around 30
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: mid 30s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, rain develops, High: upper 50s...LOw: upper 40s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, w/ rain, High: mid 50s...Low: low 40s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 30s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s
