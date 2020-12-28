Sunny & nice

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure now to our southeast, is providing a southerly flow. Temperatures will warm into the 50s Today. We are tracking a weak cold front to our west, The front is expected to make a dry passage, however, temperatures will return to more seasonal levels. Meanwhile, a developing system in the southwest will move across the nation, delivering a late week soaker. 1″-2″ of rain will be possible Thursday and Friday. Conditions will improve Saturday and Sunday. Have a great and safe day !