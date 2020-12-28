Sinkhole repair closes lanes of Rt. 29 north of Airport Road

7:30 p.m. UPDATE: All lanes are open to traffic, all work zone traffic controls have been removed.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The left lanes on Route 29 north of Airport Road (Route 649) in Albemarle County are closed due to a sinkhole in the median that has undermined the roadway shoulder.
According to a Virginia Department of Transportation release, a crew is on scene repairing the damage to the shoulder of the road.
Both northbound and southbound left lanes will be closed through the afternoon peak traffic hours.
Drivers who use Route 29 from Charlottesville to Greene County and points north should consider alternate routes. Significant congestion and delays are expected.
The lanes are expected to reopen once the repairs are complete later this evening.
