Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: 3D Models Help Doctors Plan Shoulder Surgery

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Thanks to new technology, doctors at the Sentara Sports Medicine Center are using 3D models to plan shoulder surgery.
“We’ll take the data from their imaging, which is a CT scan usually before surgery, and we’ll use it to build a three dimensional model rendering of their boney anatomy, their shoulder blade and the upper part of their humorous,” said Dr. Clark Baumbusch, a surgeon with Sentara Sports Medicine Center.
Once the model is made, doctors then use it to try out different sizes of replacements and find the best fit for each individual patient.
“It allows us to build a replacement shoulder for that more difficult shoulder,” noted Dr. Baumbusch.
While it allows doctors to find a precise fit, it’s also a benefit to patients who can be more involved in the process.
“I can show them these really interesting visuals of their shoulder anatomy and show them what the replacement parts will look like in their shoulder and we can play around with things like different sizes and I can show them my thought process in the operating room,” noted Dr. Baumbusch.
In the end, the improved technology means improved results for patients.
“The better we put it in, the longer it’s going to last, and the more tools we have at our disposal to put it in the right way, the better for the patient in the long run,” said Dr. Baumbusch.
