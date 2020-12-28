Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry requesting donations

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Food pantries are a lifeline to many struggling financially, but now the demand is higher than ever before.
“We’ve seen a remarkable increase this year. Most likely tied to COVID, in that people we’ve seen... new people we’re seeing, people coming in more than once a month, which is perfectly fine. They can come twice a month here and get food,” Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry Executive Director Jane Colony Mills said.
Staff members at the food pantry have been hard at work throughout the coronavirus pandemic to ensure no one in need goes hungry.
“We’re pretty generous we’re giving more than 100 pounds of food per household per visit, and we’re trying to make sure that people are getting fresh produce, frozen meat, fresh bread food that will keep them going,” the executive director said.
While there has been a spike in donations around the holidays, the pantry says it needs support all year long.
“There are people who rely on us as a monthly food source. A lot of them are seniors, a lot of them are disabled, and not able to work,” Colony Mills said.
Thanks to generous donations the community, Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry has been able to supply more than just food: the pantry provides items like diapers, feminine care products, and other items not included with food stamps.
