The Fitzroy offering take-home New Year’s Eve boxes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A staple to the downtown New Year’s Eve Scene has found a way to keep the party going from your home this year. The Fitzroy has created a take home New Year’s Eve box.
It comes stuffed with a bottle of bubbly, a French 75 Cocktail kit and three “take and bake” appetizers.
Rich Ridge, the owner of The Fitzroy, says the restaurant wanted to find a way to continue the celebration this year.
“New Year’s Eve has been a big part of what we’ve done here every year,” Ridge said. “We have a lot of memories over the past four years that we’ve been open and we wanted to make sure this one could be special too. Without being open until midnight we wanted to be able to offer something that could keep that going.”
Orders must be placed online by December 30, at 3 p.m.
