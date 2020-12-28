Cooler Couple Days then Rain for New Year’s

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A weak cold front will move across the region tonight. It’ll bring a few clouds and a wind shift. This will allow for more seasonable temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs reached into the 50s on Monday. We’re back to the 40s the next couple days.
Tracking the progress of a stronger storm system developing over the Plains. It will come at us in pieces. The first one arrives on Thursday with a few rain showers. A total washout for New Year’s Eve is not expected at this time. Temperatures will be milder. Then temperatures drop some overnight into Friday morning. Another wave of low pressure will arrive on New Year’s Day with a chilly rain for most. An average of an inch of rainfall is projected at this time. That amount wouldn’t cause flooding.
A break in the rain and not as cool on Saturday.
There are now indications of another wave of low pressure developing and spreading rain our way on Sunday.
Dry next Monday with temperatures a little above average. No snow expected any time soon.
Monday night: Partly cloudy and chilly. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.
Tuesday: Sunshine and cooler. Highs upper 30s to the Shenandoah Valley. Low to mid 40s for central Virginia.
Tuesday night: Clear and colder. Areas of frost. Lows in the 20s.
Wednesday: Sun, then increasing clouds. Highs in the 40s. Lows upper 30s.
New Year’s Eve, Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a shower chance. Highs in the 50s to 60 degrees. Lows lower 40s.
New Year’s Day, Friday: Rainy with temperatures in the 40s. Lows in the 40s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s.
Sunday: Rain developing. Highs in the 40s. Lows near 30 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
