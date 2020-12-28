Cooler Couple Days then Rain for New Year’s

Tracking the progress of a stronger storm system developing over the Plains. It will come at us in pieces. The first one arrives on Thursday with a few rain showers. A total washout for New Year’s Eve is not expected at this time. Temperatures will be milder. Then temperatures drop some overnight into Friday morning. Another wave of low pressure will arrive on New Year’s Day with a chilly rain for most. An average of an inch of rainfall is projected at this time. That amount wouldn’t cause flooding.