Clearing & pleasant

Late week soaker

By David Rogers | December 28, 2020 at 7:47 AM EST - Updated December 28 at 7:47 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is now to our southeast. A southwestern flow is expected to warm conditions into the 50s Today. Meanwhile , a weak cold front is heading east. It is moisture stared, so no rain is expected. Once the front moves through later Today, conditions will cool back to more normal levels by Tonight. We’ll have a dry stretch until Thursday. Our next system will bring soaking rain developing later Thursday, and throughout much of the day Friday. Right now conditions will improve Saturday and Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Becoming partly sunny & breezy, High: low 50s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & seasonal, Low: around 30

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: mid 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, rain develops, High: upper 50s...Low: upper 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, periods of rain, High: mid 50s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

