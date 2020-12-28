Clearing & pleasant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is now to our southeast. A southwestern flow is expected to warm conditions into the 50s Today. Meanwhile , a weak cold front is heading east. It is moisture stared, so no rain is expected. Once the front moves through later Today, conditions will cool back to more normal levels by Tonight. We’ll have a dry stretch until Thursday. Our next system will bring soaking rain developing later Thursday, and throughout much of the day Friday. Right now conditions will improve Saturday and Sunday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Becoming partly sunny & breezy, High: low 50s
Tonight: Partly cloudy & seasonal, Low: around 30
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: mid 30s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, rain develops, High: upper 50s...Low: upper 40s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, periods of rain, High: mid 50s...Low: low 40s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 30s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s
