Clearing & pleasant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is now to our southeast. A southwestern flow is expected to warm conditions into the 50s Today. Meanwhile , a weak cold front is heading east. It is moisture stared, so no rain is expected. Once the front moves through later Today, conditions will cool back to more normal levels by Tonight. We’ll have a dry stretch until Thursday. Our next system will bring soaking rain developing later Thursday, and throughout much of the day Friday. Right now conditions will improve Saturday and Sunday. Have a great and safe day !