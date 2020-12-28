Charlottesville’s Treasures Through Time closing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A longtime shop on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall is closing after more than three decades.
Treasures Through Time is set to shutter Thursday, December 31. The shop on the western end of the mall, next to Bizou, bought and sold jewelry, loose stones, coins and currency, stamps, and other memorabilia.
Owner Larry Engle says he has enjoyed his 36 years, but it is time to retire.
“We have been here 36 years and been threatening to close and enjoy life and travel. And so during COVID-19 of sitting around and thinking I said, ‘well it’s time to do this.’ It’s time to see the rest of the world,” Engle said.
Treasures Through Time is only one of three businesses to have more than 35 years of operation on the historic mall.
Engle says he will still call Charlottesville home, and will be available for special circumstances for his loyal customers.
