Seasonable Sunday, Changes for New Year’s Eve

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a frosty cold start to Sunday, expect a more southerly breeze the next couple days to boost temperatures. First to more seasonable levels on Sunday. A little milder than average on Monday.
A weak cold front will be pushing through on Monday. It will come by dry. This front will bring cooler air for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Tracking a stronger storm system which will be forming over the Great Plains mid week. It will spread rain our way for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. This one also looks like a soaking. An inch or two of rain is projected at this time. More than two inches of rain would cause high water issues.
No snow expected through the first weekend of 2021. However it will be cooler and drier.
Sunday: Hazy sunshine with highs in the seasonable 40s. Light south breeze.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy and chilly. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.
Monday: Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows lower 30s to upper 20s.
Tuesday: Sunshine and chilly. Highs mid 40s. Lows mid 20s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 30s.
New Year’s Eve: Rain developing. Temperatures in the 50s into the evening hours.
New Year’s Day: Rainy and mild. Highs in the 50s to 60 degrees. Chilling down to the 30s to 40 degrees Friday night.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the 40s to 50 degrees.
Next Sunday also looks dry.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.