Random Row finds creates social distanced New Years Eve plans

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The celebrations saying goodbye to 2020 will look very different due to the pandemic. One brewery in Charlottesville will open its doors in a very different way to keep staff and guests safe.
Random Row is taking reservations for two different seating times for New Year’s Eve Dinner. Everything will be socially distant and capacity is capped to just the reservations. All reservations include drink and food tickets.
“We really enjoy having community events like this and bringing people out,” co-founder of Random Row Kevin McElroy said. “This year is a lot different but we’re hoping that we can still do something that we can at least have some people come out and have a good time.”
McElroy says this was the best way to keep people safe and avoid the potential of crowds on New Year’s Eve.
