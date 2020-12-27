Outlook Through The New Year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’ll be a chilly overnight. Not as frigid as the last couple night as a light south breeze stirs the air with some high level clouds.
A weak cold front will be pushing through on Monday. It will come by dry. This front will bring cooler air for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Tracking a stronger storm system which will be forming over the Great Plains mid week. It will spread rain our way for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. This one also looks like a soaking. About an inch of rain is projected at this time. More than two inches of rain would cause high water issues. Unlike the Christmas Eve storm, this one will not have arctic air behind it.
No snow expected through the first weekend of 2021. However it will be cooler and drier.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy and chilly. Lows upper 20s to mid 30s.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Monday night: Clear and chilly. Lows lower 30s to upper 20s.
Tuesday: Sunshine and cooler. Highs mid 40s. Lows mid 20s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 30s.
New Year’s Eve: Rain showers developing. Temperatures in the 50s into the evening hours.
New Year’s Day: Rainy and mild. Highs in the 50s to 60 degrees. Chilling down to the 30s to 40 degrees Friday night.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Not bad through for early January. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows near freezing.
Next Sunday also looks dry. Mainly sunny. Highs near 50 degrees.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.