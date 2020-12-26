Voice of the Cavaliers discusses long distance play-by-play

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - College basketball played during a pandemic means the team might be playing 1,100 miles away from where the broadcast is taking place.
While UVA is in Fort Worth, Texas taking on Gonzaga, Voice of the Cavaliers Dave Koehn is on the call from Scott Stadium. The pandemic prevents the play-by-play crew from traveling with the team so they’re doing what they can to get the call on the air.
“How do you get the audio to match up with the television feed that we’re doing so we’ve got someone down there sending us the audio back for the call,” he said. There’s a lot of different things that you deal with but as a play-by-play guy it’s a challenge too because you can’t see everything, and you take it for granted, you don’t see a scoreboard when it’s on the television.”
Koehn says he’ll gladly take calling games from a distance than the alternative of not having a season at all.
