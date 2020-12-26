Staunton Police Department searching for endangered adult

The Staunton Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult. Keith Roberson is a 39 year old male believed to be endangered due to a medical condition. He is approximately 5′08 and 190 pounds, and has blue eyes and brown hair. Keith was last seen on the 300- block of Hoover St on December 25, 2020 at approximately 11:00 pm, and was last seen wearing a gray and black hat, gray hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and black tennis shoes. He was also carrying a black backpack. Keith has a goatee style beard, tattoos on his neck and left arm, and a scar on his left forearm.