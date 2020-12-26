Rosewood Village seniors get outpouring of support from community this holiday season

ALBEMARLE CO., Va. (WVIR) - Rosewood Village at Greenbrier, like many other assisted living facilities, is doing all they can to make sure their residents feel connected with their loved ones this holiday season.
For the first time in months, the assisted living community is allowing residents to have visitors, just in time for the holidays.
“They were thrilled when we told them they could see their families. We got a bunch of calls right away from families who couldn’t wait to see their mom or dad or grandparents,” said Michelle Marafi, the activities director at Rosewood.
However, visiting privileges come with tight restrictions.
“We have a plastic screen between them, everyone wears masks and has to wash their hands. They can only meet for 30 minutes. No more than two visitors and no children under the age of 12,” Marafi said.
Marafi and other workers at Rosewood have tried to keep the holiday spirit alive, despite all of the changes, from performing socially distanced carols to having Santa deliver gifts.
Marafi says, though, it’s the community’s support that’s made all the difference.
“Local Girl Scouts made us wonderful snowflake ornaments. I’ve probably got six or seven bags of cards,” Marafi said, showing bags of notes and gifts from community members.
Since Thanksgiving, the facility received more than 250 holiday cards and other goodies fro people across the Charlottesville and Albemarle area.
“I started getting phone calls saying ‘What can we do? How can we help?’ And it’s just been fantastic. We feel so lucky and blessed,” Marafi said.
Marafi said even just sitting and talking to a resident for half and hour can make their day.
“We do have some residents who’s family is too far away to come for a 30 minute visit, but they would still love to see a smiling face who would listen to their stories and value them,” she said.
Marafi said even though Christmas has passed, anyone can still give the gift of companionship to their residents by simply sending a card or paying a short visit, no matter the occasion.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.