Post-holiday shopping, returns, and exchanges includes COVID-19 protocols

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - At the Shops at Stonefield in Albemarle County, you typically expect the weekend after Christmas to be slammed with people making returns, exchanges and doing some additional shopping. Now, in the COVID-19 era, that process includes masking, distancing, and sanitizing.
“I think most of the places have done a nice job of making sure that everyone social distances and there’s hand sanitizer everywhere and they clean after they, take your stuff from you so I think overall it’s safer,” shopper Michelle Gibb said.
She says many stores have added extra protocols to help keep people safe from COVID-19. Some, like Lulu Lemon, have a wait list.
“They make you put your name down, they call you and tell you to come in,” Gibb said. “There’s definitely a lot less people in the stores which is nice.”
She believes as a whole, people and businesses in Charlottesville and Albemarle County are doing a good job following protocols.
“For the most part, most places have done a nice job and how I would say 75% do what they’re supposed to do as, their civil duty, they should be wearing masks so I think in general, people are doing what they’re supposed to do,” Gibb explained.
Ken Young says he’s felt safe shopping due to the safety measures put in place.
“I think overall most retailers have really prepared well they’ll have extra masks and hand sanitizer to keep your mask on the whole time,” he said.
Both Young and Gibb say they’ve resorted to online shopping more than ever this year and that’s been an easy process.
