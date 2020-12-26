No. 1 Gonzaga dominates No. 16 Virginia men’s basketball 98-75

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gonzaga senior Corey Kispert hit nine 3-pointers, and scored 32 points, and the top-ranked Bulldogs defeated #16 Virginia 98-75 on Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas.
Zags sophomore Drew Timme chipped in 29 points, and grabbed 8 rebounds.
Gonzaga led wire-to-wire in the match-up of ranked teams, as the Bulldogs opened the game on a 7-0 run, and never looked back.
UVA trailed by as many as 20 points in the 1st half, but a late run cut the deficit to 44-31 at halftime.
Gonzaga continued to push the pace in the 2nd half, and they led by as many as 33 points.
The Zags had an assist on 26 of their 35 baskets, and they shot 60.3 percent from the field.
Virginia hit 26-of-54 shots (48.1 percent), and made 10-of-25 three-pointers.
Kihei Clark led the ‘Hoos with 19 points, while Trey Murphy had 15, and Sam Hauser had 10.
UVA (4-2) will be back in action against Notre Dame in its ACC opener on Wednesday in South Bend, Indiana.
