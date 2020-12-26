Chilly and Dry Last Weekend of 2020

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A frigid start to the weekend with low temperatures Saturday morning, widespread in the 10s to around 20. Still with a brisk wind, wind chills at times in the 0s and 10s. Sunshine and cold Saturday with highs in the 30s to around 40. Temperatures recover back in the widespread 40s by Sunday. A nice, however chilly last weekend of the year.
A little warmer Monday, ahead of the next cold front that looks to swing through dry. Turning cooler Tuesday and Wednesday. For New Year’s Eve on Thursday, another rain storm is expected to impact the east coast. After a brief warm up, temperatures chill down again for New Years Day.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs mid to upper 30s.
Saturday night: Clear and cold. Lows in the low to mid 20s. Near calm wind.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, not as cold. Highs mid 40s. Lows upper 20s to around 30.
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy, slight chance of shower. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows upper 20s to around 30.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, chilly. Highs low 40s. Lows mid 20s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, chilly. Highs low 40s. Lows low 30s.
Thursday - New Year’s Eve: Mostly cloudy, rain. Highs milder 50s. Lows low 30s.
New Year’s Day - Friday: Morning rain, then partly sunny, breezy and colder. Temperatures falling from the 40s and low 50s to the 30s to low 40s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.