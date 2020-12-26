Chilly and Dry Last Weekend of 2020

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A frigid start to the weekend with low temperatures Saturday morning, widespread in the 10s to around 20. Still with a brisk wind, wind chills at times in the 0s and 10s. Sunshine and cold Saturday with highs in the 30s to around 40. Temperatures recover back in the widespread 40s by Sunday. A nice, however chilly last weekend of the year.