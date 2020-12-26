Another Cold Overnight, Seasonable Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clear, calm and cold overnight. Temperatures only reached the 30s Saturday afternoon. A more southerly breeze the next couple days will boost temperatures. First to more seasonable levels on Sunday. Milder than average on Monday.
A weak cold front pushing through later on Monday. It will pass by dry. This front will bring cooler air for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Tracking a stronger storm system which will be forming over the Great Plains mid week. It will spread rain our way for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. This one also looks like a soaking. An inch or two of rain is projected at this time.
No snow expected through the first weekend of 2021. However it will be chiller and drier.
Saturday night: Clear, calm and cold. Lows in the upper 10s to lower lower 20s.
Sunday: Sunshine with highs of 45 to 50 degrees. Light south breeze.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy and chilly. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.
Monday: Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the 50s. Lows lower 30s to upper 20s.
Tuesday: Sunshine and chilly. Highs mid 40s. Lows mid 20s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 30s.
New Year’s Eve: Rain developing. Temperatures in the 50s into the evening hours.
New Year’s Day: Rainy and mild. Highs in the 50s to 60 degrees. Chilling down to the upper 20s to lower 30s Friday night.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the 40s.
