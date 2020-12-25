TJHD seeks to hire COVID-19 community health worker

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The Thomas Jefferson Health District is hiring for a COVID-19 community health worker in Charlottesville.
The job calls for a person to spread safety information about the virus, as well as provide education about any of TJHD’s events.
For now, the position is just for one year with the hope to keep the person on longer.
“We’re basically looking for someone who can connect with people in different neighborhoods in Charlottesville. So that might be going around and fliering [sic] for an upcoming testing event, or having a committee conservation about vaccines, ”TJHD Community Assessment and Engagement Manager Putnam Ivey de Cortez said.
The application is open and applicants will be considered on a rolling basis, but the Thomas Jefferson Health District says to apply ASAP because it is looking for someone to start in the next few weeks.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.