Santa visits UVA Children’s Hospital to spread Christmas magic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After delivering presents across the globe, Santa Claus made one last stop at UVA Children’s Hospital Friday to spread some holiday magic.
Santa masked up and made his rounds, taking pictures with all of the kids who could not make it home for Christmas. Saint Nick says these visits are the reason for the season.
“Santa’s visit is extra special for the children that are going through some extra difficulties,” Santa said. “For us to be able to come and do this just to give them a few minutes of that joy and peace, that’s what we’re here for.
Santa was also able to visit the NICU earlier this week. The University of Virginia says the reactions from families were priceless.
