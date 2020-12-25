Salvation Army feeding people in need on Christmas Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Salvation Army is doing its part to make sure nobody goes to bed hungry this Christmas.
“I don’t know how long it will last. I may have to go back on the streets again because I have nowhere to go,” Ann Perkins said.
Perkins spent her Christmas morning standing outside the Salvation Army on Ridge Street waiting to pick up a hot meal.
“I have no where to eat and I have to be outside from eight in the morning up until five until I can sleep in a warm room at the Salvation Army,” Perkins said.
Perkins, like many others, is relying on this food for survival.
“It’s a place that will feed you. You don’t have to be out in the cold getting sick. My mom just died this year and I have nobody else with me,” Perkins said.
Salvation Army Kitchen Supervisor and cook Barbara Bellamy is a shoulder to learn on for everyone who walks through the door.
“I’ve been here 27 years, so I’ve seen a lot of people come through and I know a lot of people,” Bellamy said.
Bellamy greets everyone who shows up, laughs with them, and listens to what they need.
“At least they won’t go searching for food. We have a nice hot meal,” Bellamy said.
More than 100 homemade hot meals were handed out Christmas Day.
“We have stuffing, turkey, gravy, ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, and sweet potato pie. We have hats and gloves and scarves that we’re giving people to take if they need,” Bellamy said.
While the next meal is uncertain for Perkins, one thing is for sure: “I know at least I have something to eat,” she said.
The Salvation Army in Charlottesville was able to provide 150 people with meals, but Bellamy says the need is much greater than that.
