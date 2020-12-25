Organization helps bring holiday hope to children of ACRJ inmates

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Santa Matters is a charity working with the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail (ACRJ) to keep incarcerated parents in touch with their children during the holiday season.
The program has been going for 12 years now, and typically the organization has a party with Santa and gifts to help the kids cope with having a parent in ACRJ during this time of year.
This year was a bit different with COVID-19. The group asked the inmates to write a message to their children and gave the message in a card to the children along with a gift card on behalf of the parent.
“And so their children don’t know why mom and dad are not there, but through the Santa Matters program these inmates are able to say, ‘mom/dad loves you and I’m thinking about you and here’s a gift on my behalf,’” ACRJ Chief of Operations Gequetta G. Murray-Key said.
Through generous donations the charity was able to deliver a card to over a hundred children with a parent in the jail system this year.
