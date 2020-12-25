Frigid Night. Cold and Dry Last Weekend of the Year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Merry Christmas! Arctic air arrived in the wake of the Christmas Eve rain storm. Temperatures were the warmest at midnight and have fallen ever since.
Frigid overnight with low temperatures Saturday morning, widespread in the frigid 10s to around 20. Still with a brisk wind, wind chills at times in the 0s and 10s. Sunshine and cold Saturday with highs in the 30s to around 40. Temperatures recover back in the widespread 40s by Sunday. A nice but cold last weekend of the year.
A little warmer Monday, ahead of the next cold front that looks to swing through dry. Turning cooler Tuesday and Wednesday. For New Year’s Eve on Thursday, another rain storm is expected to impact the east coast. After a brief warm up, temperatures chill down again for New Years Day.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, brisk and very cold. Lows 10s to around 20. Wind chills 0s - 10s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs mid to upper 30s. Lows upper 10s to low 20s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, not as cold. Highs mid 40s. Lows upper 20s to around 30.
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy, slight chance of shower. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows upper 20s to around 30.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, chilly. Highs low 40s. Lows mid 20s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, chilly. Highs low 40s. Lows low 30s.
Thursday - New Year’s Eve: Mostly cloudy, rain. Highs milder 50s. Lows low 30s.
New Year’s Day - Friday: Partly sunny, breezy and colder. Highs upper 30s to low 40s.
