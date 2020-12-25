CPD remembrance tree honors officers who have passed away in the line of duty

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is honoring first responders throughout the country who have passed away while carrying out their duties as officers.
A remembrance Christmas tree stands tall in the city’s police station. It’s filled with decorations, but each one has a special meaning.
“It’s a tree in remembrance of the officers who have passed away in the line of duty in the United States. So you have their names and their last day working before passing away,” CPD Officer Eric Thomas said.
Thomas is asking everyone to be extra careful this holiday season.
“The most important thing I can stress this holiday season is to use your head and be smart with whatever decision you make,” Thomas said.
