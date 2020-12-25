Charlottesville and LEAP partner to help formerly incarcerated find work

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville and an area nonprofit are partnering to help formerly incarcerated individuals find meaningful work, all while filling necessary voids in their own workforce.
The city’s Home to Hope program works with the Local Energy Alliance Program (LEAP) to help individuals like Antonio Bowles. He made $12 an hour with no benefits, meaning no healthcare at a time when the world is grappled with a pandemic.
Now, Bowles is making $15 with full benefits.
“My cousin Norman Bells is in the program and he knew that I had been struggling in my old job, so he asked me to try this program out,” Bowles said. “I love this program.”
Acquiring a new job means new skills: “Home winterizing, installation, replacing light bulbs, stuff like that,” Bowles said.
Bowles said he struggled to find meaningful work after being released years ago despite bringing many skills to the table.
“I’m a fast learner, so it probably took me a week to learn everything. I just catch on and I learn different stuff everyday,” he said.
The partnership aims to add value to the community by helping to lower many peoples’ energy bills.
“By air sealing the homes and the attics - also adding insulation - fixing duct work, changing lightbulbs, all those different measures that again help low-income residents and market-rate residents in this community reduce their energy usage,” LEAP Executive Director Chris Meyer said.
The nonprofit continues to see benefits, too.
“It overlaps really well with doing two things at once: One, serving the community better, and we serve a lot of locals here. While also finding good staff for us that can be trained and are hungry and are dedicated and will stick with us for a long time,” Meyer said.
To learn more and apply you can visit this link.
