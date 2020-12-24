‘We’re looking to hire 100 individuals in 100 days’: RMC Events seeks applicants for 100 new jobs

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - RMC Events has announced the creation of 100 new full and part-time jobs. The company is actively recruiting for External Services positions to provide support at a growing number of client job sites in all corners of the region including Petersburg, New Kent, Short Pump and other locations within Central Virginia.
RMC Events currently employs thousands of personnel across the Commonwealth, with more than fifteen hundred full and part-time associates in the Greater Richmond region.
RMC’s President Dan Schmitt says the past nine months of the COVID-19 pandemic brought the traditional sporting events RMC staffs like NASCAR, sporting events and popular music festivals in central Virginia to a standstill.
“It’s been a complete slowdown in that industry with people not being able to gather safely,” said Schmitt.
Despite the slow down in the usual business Schmitt says the pandemic provided new opportunities to expand their business.
“Folks need to be able to return to some level of normalcy,” said Schmitt. “Recently due to COVID access control for our partner’s facilities has been an increasing need for them and our partners have reached out and asked us to expand the division.”
According to a release sent out by RMC Events, members of the External Services division can expect to work in public-facing, guest service type positions with opportunities available for the day, afternoon, or overnight assignments based upon their preference. These jobs offer paid training, no uniform costs, a guaranteed performance-based pay escalation program, and full-time perks including health and dental benefits and paid time off.
Schmitt says RMC Events is offering permanent full-time 40-hour-a-week jobs across all areas of central Virginia from Petersburg, to New Kent, to Western Short Pump and downtown Richmond.
“We’re looking to hire 100 individuals in 100 days. In the last 3 or 4 years We’ve seen our external services program development which is mainly safety, access control folks for college campuses and local businesses,” said Schmitt. “Some of it is COVID Screenings some of it is guest screenings as they enter our partner’s facilities.
RMC Events provides event staffing support services to colleges/universities, NASCAR facilities, fairs, festivals, and over 150 sporting and entertainment venues across the Commonwealth of Virginia. In addition, RMC Events provides community safety and guest service personnel, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, on college campuses and other sites.
Interested applicants can apply HERE.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.