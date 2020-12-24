Soaking rain & gusty wind

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Steady rain has blanketed the region. 1″-2.5+” of rain are possible Today. A flash flood watch is in effect until late Tonight. Gusty wind is expected to develop later as the cold front gets closer. Meanwhile, a cold Arctic blast will move in Tonight. Any residual rain will change over to light snow showers late Tonight into early Christmas morning. Christmas will be frigid, but expect a warm up by the second half of the Weekend. Have a great & safe Christmas holiday !
Today: Steady rain 7 gusty wind, High: around 60
Tonight: Rain & light snow showers, Low: low 30s
Christmas: Clearing & frigid, High: mid 30s...Low: upper teens
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 30s...Low: mid 20s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s
Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 20s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 30s
